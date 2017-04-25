ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 26 - أبريل - 2017 الساعة 01:16:57م
أطباء بلا حدود تدعو إلى زيادة المساعدات الإنسانية وتعزيز الجهود الدبلوماسية لتخفيف تداعيات الحرب على اليمنيين
دعت منظمة أطباء بلا حدود إلى زيادة المساعدات الإنسانية وبشكل طارئ لليمن وكذا تعزيز الجهود الدبلوماسية لتخفيف النتائج المدمرة والفتاكة التي تسببها الحرب على العالقين بين ثناياها.
مجلس الأمن يصوت غدًا على قرار يخص الصراع حول الصحراء الغربية
يصوت مجلس الأمن الدولي يوم غدٍ الخميس على قرار يهدف الى دعم مبادرة الأمم المتحدة لاستئناف المحادثات في الصراع المستمر منذ عقود حول الصحراء الغربية.
انخفاض أسعار الذهب بعد الجولة الأولى من الانتخابات الفرنسية
انخفضت أسعار الذهب اليوم الثلاثاء مع استمرار ميل المستثمرين للأصول المحفوفة بمخاطر أكبر في أعقاب إعلان نتيجة الجولة الأولى من انتخابات الرئاسة الفرنسية مطلع الأسبوع لكن المخاوف المرتبطة بشبه الجزيرة الكورية...
ضربة ثلاثية للريال في مواجهة ديبورتيفو
يدخل ريال مدريد الجريح بعد هزيمة الكلاسيكو مباراته اليوم في الدوري الإسباني ضد ديبورتيفو لاكورونا منقوصًا من عنصرين أساسيين في خط الدفاع وآخر في الجناح.
المركز الوطني للأرصاد يتوقع عدم استقرار الأجواء وهطول أمطار متفاوتة الشدة
مصدر مسئول بوزارة الخارجية يكذب ما جاء في خطاب الفار بن دغر
اختيار اليمن عضواً في المجلس التنفيذي للحركة العالمية للدفاع عن الأطفال
مدير أمن محافظة إب يؤكد ضبط عدد من المتهمين في جرائم مختلفة بالمحافظة
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
3 mercenaries killed, sites targeted in Taiz
[26/أبريل/2017]

TAIZ, April 26 (Saba) – Three Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed, including a commander in Taiz province in attacks launched by the national army and popular forces on the mercenaries' sites, a military official told Saba on Wednesday.

The official said that the three mercenaries belonged to Yafi directorate of Lahj province, including the commander Abdul Jabbar Aqil Hale al- Saidi.

The official added that the artillery of the army and popular forces targeted mercenaries' gatherings in the areas of Akad and Shraja areas of Maafer directorate, as well as that a military vehicle belonging to the invasion forces north of the Mokha was destroyed by the national forces.


Najat N.Zak

Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
وزير النقل يؤكد تعرض ميناء الحديدة لحصار بحري خانق من قبل العدوان السعودي
[25/أبريل/2017]
مقتل وإصابة عدد من الجنود السعوديين ومرتزقتهم بجيزان وميدي
[25/أبريل/2017]
طيران العدوان السعودي يشن خمس غارات على مناطق متفرقة بصعدة
[25/أبريل/2017]
موسكو : أهم ما يمكن أن يقوم به المجتمع الدولي لليمن هو إيقاف الحرب ورفع الحصار
[25/أبريل/2017]
تدمير آلية عسكرية للغزاة في مفرق موزع بتعز
[25/أبريل/2017]
