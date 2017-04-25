3 mercenaries killed, sites targeted in Taiz [26/أبريل/2017]



TAIZ, April 26 (Saba) – Three Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed, including a commander in Taiz province in attacks launched by the national army and popular forces on the mercenaries' sites, a military official told Saba on Wednesday.



The official said that the three mercenaries belonged to Yafi directorate of Lahj province, including the commander Abdul Jabbar Aqil Hale al- Saidi.



The official added that the artillery of the army and popular forces targeted mercenaries' gatherings in the areas of Akad and Shraja areas of Maafer directorate, as well as that a military vehicle belonging to the invasion forces north of the Mokha was destroyed by the national forces.





Najat N.Zak



Saba