Saudi continues committing war crimes against Yemeni people [26/أبريل/2017]



SANAA, April 26 (Saba) – US-backed Saudi aggression coalition continued committing war crimes against the Yemeni people on Wednesday, officials said.



The aggression warplanes targeted public and private properties across several Yemeni provinces, which led to the martyrdom of a number of civilian citizens, the officials told Saba.



In Taiz province, four citizens were martyred, including a woman, when the enemy Saudi warplanes targeted cars in the district of Al-Majash district two times.



In Saada province, the airstrikes targeted the regular road in Borkan area in Razah district, and another air raid hit Majaz district. Also in Saada, the enemy warplanes dropped a sound bomb on Monabah district.



The officials said the enemy coalition warplanes also launched 18 raids on Haradh and Medi districts, as well as two more raids on Mostahdath site in Jizan.







