آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 26 - أبريل - 2017 الساعة 01:16:57م
أطباء بلا حدود تدعو إلى زيادة المساعدات الإنسانية وتعزيز الجهود الدبلوماسية لتخفيف تداعيات الحرب على اليمنيين
دعت منظمة أطباء بلا حدود إلى زيادة المساعدات الإنسانية وبشكل طارئ لليمن وكذا تعزيز الجهود الدبلوماسية لتخفيف النتائج المدمرة والفتاكة التي تسببها الحرب على العالقين بين ثناياها.
مجلس الأمن يصوت غدًا على قرار يخص الصراع حول الصحراء الغربية
يصوت مجلس الأمن الدولي يوم غدٍ الخميس على قرار يهدف الى دعم مبادرة الأمم المتحدة لاستئناف المحادثات في الصراع المستمر منذ عقود حول الصحراء الغربية.
انخفاض أسعار الذهب بعد الجولة الأولى من الانتخابات الفرنسية
انخفضت أسعار الذهب اليوم الثلاثاء مع استمرار ميل المستثمرين للأصول المحفوفة بمخاطر أكبر في أعقاب إعلان نتيجة الجولة الأولى من انتخابات الرئاسة الفرنسية مطلع الأسبوع لكن المخاوف المرتبطة بشبه الجزيرة الكورية...
ضربة ثلاثية للريال في مواجهة ديبورتيفو
يدخل ريال مدريد الجريح بعد هزيمة الكلاسيكو مباراته اليوم في الدوري الإسباني ضد ديبورتيفو لاكورونا منقوصًا من عنصرين أساسيين في خط الدفاع وآخر في الجناح.
المركز الوطني للأرصاد يتوقع عدم استقرار الأجواء وهطول أمطار متفاوتة الشدة
مصدر مسئول بوزارة الخارجية يكذب ما جاء في خطاب الفار بن دغر
اختيار اليمن عضواً في المجلس التنفيذي للحركة العالمية للدفاع عن الأطفال
مدير أمن محافظة إب يؤكد ضبط عدد من المتهمين في جرائم مختلفة بالمحافظة
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Saudi continues committing war crimes against Yemeni people
[26/أبريل/2017]

SANAA, April 26 (Saba) – US-backed Saudi aggression coalition continued committing war crimes against the Yemeni people on Wednesday, officials said.

The aggression warplanes targeted public and private properties across several Yemeni provinces, which led to the martyrdom of a number of civilian citizens, the officials told Saba.

In Taiz province, four citizens were martyred, including a woman, when the enemy Saudi warplanes targeted cars in the district of Al-Majash district two times.

In Saada province, the airstrikes targeted the regular road in Borkan area in Razah district, and another air raid hit Majaz district. Also in Saada, the enemy warplanes dropped a sound bomb on Monabah district.

The officials said the enemy coalition warplanes also launched 18 raids on Haradh and Medi districts, as well as two more raids on Mostahdath site in Jizan.



Reem K./Zak
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
وزير النقل يؤكد تعرض ميناء الحديدة لحصار بحري خانق من قبل العدوان السعودي
[25/أبريل/2017]
مقتل وإصابة عدد من الجنود السعوديين ومرتزقتهم بجيزان وميدي
[25/أبريل/2017]
طيران العدوان السعودي يشن خمس غارات على مناطق متفرقة بصعدة
[25/أبريل/2017]
موسكو : أهم ما يمكن أن يقوم به المجتمع الدولي لليمن هو إيقاف الحرب ورفع الحصار
[25/أبريل/2017]
تدمير آلية عسكرية للغزاة في مفرق موزع بتعز
[25/أبريل/2017]
