Artillery hits Saudi soldiers' gathering in Jizan [26/أبريل/2017]



JIZAN, April 26 (Saba) – The national army artillery and popular committees targeted Saudi soldiers' gathering in Al-Khashal area in Jizan overnight, causing direct casualties, a military official told Saba on Wednesday.



Meanwhile, the official said the snipers units gunned down a Saudi soldier near Al-Gaweah region.







Reem K./Zak

Saba