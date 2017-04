Saudi air force launches airstrikes on Saada [26/أبريل/2017]



SAADA, April 26 (Saba) – US-Saudi aggression launched five air raids targeting properties and farms of citizens, as well as regular road in Saada province overnight, an official told Saba on Wednesday.



The airstrikes hit the civilian targets in Garah area in Majaz district and in Khalb valley in Al-Dhaher district, in addition to the regular road in Brakan area in Razah district.







Reem K./Zak



Saba