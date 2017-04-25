ICRC doubles aid for Yemen as situation deteriorates [26/أبريل/2017]





SANAA, April 26 (Saba) - Director of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) for the Middle East, Robert Mardini said the humanitarian situation in Yemen is deteriorating fast and a massive international effort is needed to relieve the suffering.



The ICRC announced in a statement that it's stepping up its operations and doubling its budget for the country this year to 90 million dollars. The international humanitarian organization estimated that 70% of the population in Yemen is in need of some form of humanitarian aid.



"The needs are massive and time is short. Famine threatens. At the root of the suffering is the ongoing conflict. It's ripping the heart out of the country. Only 45% of medical facilities are functioning", said Mardini.



"International humanitarian law is being flouted with civilians and civilian infrastructure paying the price," he said.



"Another major issue that needs to be dealt with are the severe restrictions placed on the import of goods and the movement of such goods and medicines within the country," Mardini said.



The ICRC surgical has been sent team to the coastal city of Hodeida. The number of international staff of the ICRC is being doubled in the country, and the number of local staff is increasing by one third.







Najat N.Zak

Saba