آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 26 - أبريل - 2017 الساعة 01:16:57م
أطباء بلا حدود تدعو إلى زيادة المساعدات الإنسانية وتعزيز الجهود الدبلوماسية لتخفيف تداعيات الحرب على اليمنيين
دعت منظمة أطباء بلا حدود إلى زيادة المساعدات الإنسانية وبشكل طارئ لليمن وكذا تعزيز الجهود الدبلوماسية لتخفيف النتائج المدمرة والفتاكة التي تسببها الحرب على العالقين بين ثناياها.
مجلس الأمن يصوت غدًا على قرار يخص الصراع حول الصحراء الغربية
يصوت مجلس الأمن الدولي يوم غدٍ الخميس على قرار يهدف الى دعم مبادرة الأمم المتحدة لاستئناف المحادثات في الصراع المستمر منذ عقود حول الصحراء الغربية.
انخفاض أسعار الذهب بعد الجولة الأولى من الانتخابات الفرنسية
انخفضت أسعار الذهب اليوم الثلاثاء مع استمرار ميل المستثمرين للأصول المحفوفة بمخاطر أكبر في أعقاب إعلان نتيجة الجولة الأولى من انتخابات الرئاسة الفرنسية مطلع الأسبوع لكن المخاوف المرتبطة بشبه الجزيرة الكورية...
ضربة ثلاثية للريال في مواجهة ديبورتيفو
يدخل ريال مدريد الجريح بعد هزيمة الكلاسيكو مباراته اليوم في الدوري الإسباني ضد ديبورتيفو لاكورونا منقوصًا من عنصرين أساسيين في خط الدفاع وآخر في الجناح.
آخر الأخبار:
المركز الوطني للأرصاد يتوقع عدم استقرار الأجواء وهطول أمطار متفاوتة الشدة
مصدر مسئول بوزارة الخارجية يكذب ما جاء في خطاب الفار بن دغر
اختيار اليمن عضواً في المجلس التنفيذي للحركة العالمية للدفاع عن الأطفال
مدير أمن محافظة إب يؤكد ضبط عدد من المتهمين في جرائم مختلفة بالمحافظة
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
ICRC doubles aid for Yemen as situation deteriorates
[26/أبريل/2017]


SANAA, April 26 (Saba) - Director of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) for the Middle East, Robert Mardini said the humanitarian situation in Yemen is deteriorating fast and a massive international effort is needed to relieve the suffering.

The ICRC announced in a statement that it's stepping up its operations and doubling its budget for the country this year to 90 million dollars. The international humanitarian organization estimated that 70% of the population in Yemen is in need of some form of humanitarian aid.

"The needs are massive and time is short. Famine threatens. At the root of the suffering is the ongoing conflict. It's ripping the heart out of the country. Only 45% of medical facilities are functioning", said Mardini.

"International humanitarian law is being flouted with civilians and civilian infrastructure paying the price," he said.

"Another major issue that needs to be dealt with are the severe restrictions placed on the import of goods and the movement of such goods and medicines within the country," Mardini said.

The ICRC surgical has been sent team to the coastal city of Hodeida. The number of international staff of the ICRC is being doubled in the country, and the number of local staff is increasing by one third.



Najat N.Zak
Saba
