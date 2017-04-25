Army shoots dead three Saudi soldiers [25/أبريل/2017]

JIZAN, April 25 (Saba) – Units of the army and the popular forces shod dead on Tuesday three Saudi soldiers in Jizan and Aser regions, a military official told Saba.



A sniper Unit of the army and popular forces on Tuesday shot dead two Saudi soldiers at al-Dafenah site and another near al-Ghaweyah site in Jizan region.



Meanwhile, the artillery of the army and popular forces pounded al-Khashal site, Raha hill and Mustahtah al-Mezab site.



The army and popular forces also pounded Saudi enemy gatherings behind the governmental center in the south of al-Qafal village. A number of Saudi soldiers were killed or injured in the attack.



The army and popular forces targeted Saudi gatherings in the city of al-Rabou'ah and Shama site in the west of al-Rabou'ah.



HA

Saba