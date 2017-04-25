Saudi Aggression War against Yemen اسم المرسل : بريد المرسل : اسم المستقبل : بريد المستقبل Saudi borders guards beat Yemeni civilian to death





SA'ADA, April 25 (Saba) – A citizen was killed on Monday by Saudi border guards in Qatabir district of Sa'ada province, a security official told Saba.



The official added that Jamal Yahya Qaid al-Bahwani was beaten to death by Saudi border guards when he crossed the Saudi borders into Yemeni territories.



Another citizen named Ahmad Abdullah Jabran al-Qahri was injured as a result of being shot by weapons of the Saudi border guards targeted directly his car in the area of al-Raqw in Munabah district.



HA

ٍSaba [25/أبريل/2017]HAٍSaba المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)