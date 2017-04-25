ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 25 - أبريل - 2017 الساعة 05:41:42م
رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى يدعو المواطنين إلى أداء صلاة الإستسقاء غداً الأربعاء
دعا الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى كافة المواطنين في عموم محافظات الجمهورية إلى أداء صلاة الإستسقاء يوم غدٍ الأربعاء بعد صلاة الظهر.
الاحتلال الإسرائيلي يكثف من اعتداءاته ضد المواطنين الفلسطينيين في الضفة
كثفت قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي اليوم الثلاثاء من اعتداءاتها على المواطنين الفلسطينيين في الضفة الغربية حيث اقتحمت عدد من البلدات، وهدمت منشآت تجارية، وشنت حملة تمشيط واسعة في الأراضي الزراعية وبين المنازل واعتقلت عددا من المواطنين.
انخفاض أسعار الذهب بعد الجولة الأولى من الانتخابات الفرنسية
انخفضت أسعار الذهب اليوم الثلاثاء مع استمرار ميل المستثمرين للأصول المحفوفة بمخاطر أكبر في أعقاب إعلان نتيجة الجولة الأولى من انتخابات الرئاسة الفرنسية مطلع الأسبوع لكن المخاوف المرتبطة بشبه الجزيرة الكورية...
غداً نصف نهائي بطولة كرة القدم السباعية للشركات والمؤسسات
يتحدد غداً الثلاثاء طرفي المباراة النهائية لبطولة كرة القدم السباعية للشركات والمؤسسات التي ينظمها بصنعاء الاتحاد الرياضي العام للشركات بمشاركة 21 فريقاً وزعت إلى ثلاث مجموعات في الدور الأول.
تدشين مشروع معمل إنتاج البلك في السجن المركزي بمحافظة ذمار
محافظ إب يناقش مع أعضاء إدارة نادي الاتحاد أوضاع ومشاكل النادي
قنص ثلاثة جنود سعوديين ودك عدد من مواقع العدو بجيزان وعسير
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Saudi borders guards beat Yemeni civilian to death
[25/أبريل/2017]


SA'ADA, April 25 (Saba) – A citizen was killed on Monday by Saudi border guards in Qatabir district of Sa'ada province, a security official told Saba.

The official added that Jamal Yahya Qaid al-Bahwani was beaten to death by Saudi border guards when he crossed the Saudi borders into Yemeni territories.

Another citizen named Ahmad Abdullah Jabran al-Qahri was injured as a result of being shot by weapons of the Saudi border guards targeted directly his car in the area of al-Raqw in Munabah district.

HA
ٍSaba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
تدمير آلية عسكرية للغزاة في مفرق موزع بتعز
[25/أبريل/2017]
استشهاد مواطن بصعدة بالضرب على يد حرس الحدود السعودي
[25/أبريل/2017]
طيران العدوان السعودي يواصل جرائمه بحق الشعب اليمني خلال الساعات الماضية
[25/أبريل/2017]
المجلس النرويجي : يتعين على المانحين التعهد بسخاء لتفادي المجاعة وفقدان الأرواح في اليمن
[25/أبريل/2017]
مصرع أربعة من مرتزقة العدوان بمديرية صرواح بمأرب
[24/أبريل/2017]
