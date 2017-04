Army destroys military vehicle in Taiz [25/أبريل/2017]



TAIZ, April 25 (Saba) - The army and popular forces on Tuesday destroyed a military vehicle belonging to the invaders forces at Mawza'a junction in Taiz province, a military official told Saba.



Meanwhile, The US-Saudi aggression coalition warplanes waged three raids on Mawza'a district.

