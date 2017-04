Missile hits mercenaries in Jawf [25/أبريل/2017]





JAWF, April 25 (Saba) - The army's rocketry force and popular forces fired ballistic missile, Zilzal 2, on gatherings of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Algraob military base at the outskirts of Motoun district in Jawf province, a military official told Saba on Tuesday



Dozens of the mercenaries were killed and injured in the missile attack.







Reem K./Zak

Saba