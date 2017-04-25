FM meets Russian Chargé d'affaires to Yemen [25/أبريل/2017]





SANAA, April 25 (Saba) – Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf Abdullah met on Monday with Russia's Charge d'Affaires in Yemen Andrey Chernovol.



In the meeting, the minister stressed on the importance of Russia and the Group of 18, which sponsor the political settlement process in Yemen, to bear responsibility to commit the group of fugitive Hadi to fulfill promises they made to the international community when he took his disastrous decision to shift the Central Bank and the resulted repercussions on the living situations of the Yemeni citizen and delayed paying state employees' salaries since October 2017.



The meeting dealt with the enemy military escalations of the Saudi-Emirates aggression against the Yemeni western coasts, Hodeida city port and Bab al-Mandab Strait and that the risks they pose on the security and safety of the international navigation.



Minister Sharaf renewed call to the United Nations Security Council to take responsibilities to stop the aggression against Yemen in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations.



The minister said that the international community should be aware that the continuation of Saudi-UAE aggression against Yemen could create a fertile environment for terrorist groups in the Yemeni occupied areas, which would not only harm Yemen, but will go beyond borders.









Reem K./Zak

