آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 25 - أبريل - 2017 الساعة 01:11:47م
وزير الخارجية يطالب مؤتمر المانحين بالعمل لإيقاف الحرب الاقتصادية على اليمن
طالب وزير الخارجية المهندس هشام شرف عبدالله المشاركين في مؤتمر التعهدات الإنسانية الخاص باليمن المنعقد اليوم في جنيف بالعمل على وقف كافة الإجراءات والممارسات التي تندرج في إطار الحرب الاقتصادية ضد الشعب اليمني.
الاحتلال الإسرائيلي يكثف من اعتداءاته ضد المواطنين الفلسطينيين في الضفة
كثفت قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي اليوم الثلاثاء من اعتداءاتها على المواطنين الفلسطينيين في الضفة الغربية حيث اقتحمت عدد من البلدات، وهدمت منشآت تجارية، وشنت حملة تمشيط واسعة في الأراضي الزراعية وبين المنازل واعتقلت عددا من المواطنين.
مصلحة الضرائب تتلف ألف و670 كرتون من السجائر المهربة
أتلفت مصلحة الضرائب ممثلة بالوحدة التنفيذية لكبار المكلفين اليوم بصنعاء ألف و670 كرتون من السجائر المهربة بقيمة إجمالية 125 مليون ريال.
غداً نصف نهائي بطولة كرة القدم السباعية للشركات والمؤسسات
يتحدد غداً الثلاثاء طرفي المباراة النهائية لبطولة كرة القدم السباعية للشركات والمؤسسات التي ينظمها بصنعاء الاتحاد الرياضي العام للشركات بمشاركة 21 فريقاً وزعت إلى ثلاث مجموعات في الدور الأول.
بدء ورشة عمل خاصة بإقرار توجهات الإستراتيجية الوطنية للصحة الإنجابية
تدشين مشروع مياه المدينة الليبية بأمانة العاصمة
غاتيلوف ودي ميستورا يبحثان تعزيز وقف إطلاق النار في سوريا
الخارجية الكازاخية: الاجتماع المقبل حول سوريا في أستانا يومي الـ 3 و 4 من مايو
FM meets Russian Chargé d'affaires to Yemen
[25/أبريل/2017]


SANAA, April 25 (Saba) – Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf Abdullah met on Monday with Russia's Charge d'Affaires in Yemen Andrey Chernovol.

In the meeting, the minister stressed on the importance of Russia and the Group of 18, which sponsor the political settlement process in Yemen, to bear responsibility to commit the group of fugitive Hadi to fulfill promises they made to the international community when he took his disastrous decision to shift the Central Bank and the resulted repercussions on the living situations of the Yemeni citizen and delayed paying state employees' salaries since October 2017.

The meeting dealt with the enemy military escalations of the Saudi-Emirates aggression against the Yemeni western coasts, Hodeida city port and Bab al-Mandab Strait and that the risks they pose on the security and safety of the international navigation.

Minister Sharaf renewed call to the United Nations Security Council to take responsibilities to stop the aggression against Yemen in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations.

The minister said that the international community should be aware that the continuation of Saudi-UAE aggression against Yemen could create a fertile environment for terrorist groups in the Yemeni occupied areas, which would not only harm Yemen, but will go beyond borders.




Reem K./Zak
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
المجلس النرويجي : يتعين على المانحين التعهد بسخاء لتفادي المجاعة وفقدان الأرواح في اليمن
[25/أبريل/2017]
مصرع أربعة من مرتزقة العدوان بمديرية صرواح بمأرب
[24/أبريل/2017]
مسيرة الخبز الراجلة تصل ميناء الحديدة
[24/أبريل/2017]
مصرع وإصابة 12 من مرتزقة العدوان بقصف مدفعي استهدف تجمعاتهم بمديرية عسيلان بشبوة
[24/أبريل/2017]
قصف مدفعي يستهدف تجمعات مرتزقة العدوان بمعسكر كوفل بمأرب
[24/أبريل/2017]
