Khawlan tribes assert standing alongside army and people's committees in western coast [25/أبريل/2017]



SANAA, April 25 (Saba) - Khawlan Altial tribes stressed on their position to stand alongside the heroes of the army and people's committees against American-Saudi aggression in the western coast.



khawlan tribes confirmed in the tribal meeting on the occasion of the 13th anniversary of martyr leader Hussein Badr al-Deen al-Houthi their full readiness to make more sacrifices and to back the army and popular forces in the front lines to defend the homeland, security and stability.



The tribes strongly condemned, in the statement of the meeting, the violations committed by the US-Saudi aggression coalition against the Yemeni coasts and barbaric interventions in the internal affairs of Yemen.







