آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 25 - أبريل - 2017 الساعة 01:11:47م
وزير الخارجية يطالب مؤتمر المانحين بالعمل لإيقاف الحرب الاقتصادية على اليمن
طالب وزير الخارجية المهندس هشام شرف عبدالله المشاركين في مؤتمر التعهدات الإنسانية الخاص باليمن المنعقد اليوم في جنيف بالعمل على وقف كافة الإجراءات والممارسات التي تندرج في إطار الحرب الاقتصادية ضد الشعب اليمني.
الاحتلال الإسرائيلي يكثف من اعتداءاته ضد المواطنين الفلسطينيين في الضفة
كثفت قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي اليوم الثلاثاء من اعتداءاتها على المواطنين الفلسطينيين في الضفة الغربية حيث اقتحمت عدد من البلدات، وهدمت منشآت تجارية، وشنت حملة تمشيط واسعة في الأراضي الزراعية وبين المنازل واعتقلت عددا من المواطنين.
مصلحة الضرائب تتلف ألف و670 كرتون من السجائر المهربة
أتلفت مصلحة الضرائب ممثلة بالوحدة التنفيذية لكبار المكلفين اليوم بصنعاء ألف و670 كرتون من السجائر المهربة بقيمة إجمالية 125 مليون ريال.
غداً نصف نهائي بطولة كرة القدم السباعية للشركات والمؤسسات
يتحدد غداً الثلاثاء طرفي المباراة النهائية لبطولة كرة القدم السباعية للشركات والمؤسسات التي ينظمها بصنعاء الاتحاد الرياضي العام للشركات بمشاركة 21 فريقاً وزعت إلى ثلاث مجموعات في الدور الأول.
بدء ورشة عمل خاصة بإقرار توجهات الإستراتيجية الوطنية للصحة الإنجابية
تدشين مشروع مياه المدينة الليبية بأمانة العاصمة
غاتيلوف ودي ميستورا يبحثان تعزيز وقف إطلاق النار في سوريا
الخارجية الكازاخية: الاجتماع المقبل حول سوريا في أستانا يومي الـ 3 و 4 من مايو
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Khawlan tribes assert standing alongside army and people's committees in western coast
[25/أبريل/2017]

SANAA, April 25 (Saba) - Khawlan Altial tribes stressed on their position to stand alongside the heroes of the army and people's committees against American-Saudi aggression in the western coast.

khawlan tribes confirmed in the tribal meeting on the occasion of the 13th anniversary of martyr leader Hussein Badr al-Deen al-Houthi their full readiness to make more sacrifices and to back the army and popular forces in the front lines to defend the homeland, security and stability.

The tribes strongly condemned, in the statement of the meeting, the violations committed by the US-Saudi aggression coalition against the Yemeni coasts and barbaric interventions in the internal affairs of Yemen.



Eman M./Zak
Saba
