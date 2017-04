Army targets Saudi-paid mercenaries in Taiz [25/أبريل/2017]



TAIZ, April 25 (Saba) – The army and popular committees' forces on Tuesday targeted gatherings of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Salah and Mogbanah directorates in Taiz province, a military official told Saba.





The shelling caused large casualties, said the official.





Reem K./Zak

Saba