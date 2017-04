Artillery hits Saudi-paid mercenaries in Marib [25/أبريل/2017]



MARIB, April 25 (Saba) - The army artillery and popular committees shelled US-backed Saudi-paid mercenaries in Serwah directorate in Marib province overnight, causing direct casualties, a military official told Saba on Tuesday.



The attack targeted the mercenaries in Kofil military base in Serwah.







