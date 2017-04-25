ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 25 - أبريل - 2017 الساعة 11:16:49ص
قنص جنود سعوديين ودك مواقعهم وآلياتهم في جيزان ونجران وعسير
لقي عسكريون سعوديون مصرعهم فيما دكت القوة الصاروخية والمدفعية للجيش واللجان الشعبية عدداً من تجمعاتهم وآلياتهم في جيزان ، نجران وعسير .
الاحتلال الإسرائيلي يكثف من اعتداءاته ضد المواطنين الفلسطينيين في الضفة
كثفت قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي اليوم الثلاثاء من اعتداءاتها على المواطنين الفلسطينيين في الضفة الغربية حيث اقتحمت عدد من البلدات، وهدمت منشآت تجارية، وشنت حملة تمشيط واسعة في الأراضي الزراعية وبين المنازل واعتقلت عددا من المواطنين.
مصلحة الضرائب تتلف ألف و670 كرتون من السجائر المهربة
أتلفت مصلحة الضرائب ممثلة بالوحدة التنفيذية لكبار المكلفين اليوم بصنعاء ألف و670 كرتون من السجائر المهربة بقيمة إجمالية 125 مليون ريال.
غداً نصف نهائي بطولة كرة القدم السباعية للشركات والمؤسسات
يتحدد غداً الثلاثاء طرفي المباراة النهائية لبطولة كرة القدم السباعية للشركات والمؤسسات التي ينظمها بصنعاء الاتحاد الرياضي العام للشركات بمشاركة 21 فريقاً وزعت إلى ثلاث مجموعات في الدور الأول.
غاتيلوف ودي ميستورا يبحثان تعزيز وقف إطلاق النار في سوريا
الخارجية الكازاخية: الاجتماع المقبل حول سوريا في أستانا يومي الـ 3 و 4 من مايو
الهيئة النسائية الثقافية العامة بأمانة العاصمة تحيي الذكرى السنوية للشهيد القائد
قصف صاروخي على تجمعات مرتزقة العدوان السعودي في محافظة البيضاء
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Protest rally against Saudi aggression in Mahweet
[25/أبريل/2017]

MAHWEET, April 25 (Saba) - A protest rally staged Tuesday by tribes and sheikhs in Al-Rojom directorate in Mahweet province against continuous American-Saudi aggression and the siege imposed on the Yemeni people.

They deeply deplored the continued international silence over Saudi war crimes and commercial blockade over more than two years.

The participants stressed on the need to strengthen the national alignment at all levels to confront the aggression and plans that target the Yemeni land and people.



Reem K./Zak
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
المجلس النرويجي : يتعين على المانحين التعهد بسخاء لتفادي المجاعة وفقدان الأرواح في اليمن
[25/أبريل/2017]
مصرع أربعة من مرتزقة العدوان بمديرية صرواح بمأرب
[24/أبريل/2017]
مسيرة الخبز الراجلة تصل ميناء الحديدة
[24/أبريل/2017]
مصرع وإصابة 12 من مرتزقة العدوان بقصف مدفعي استهدف تجمعاتهم بمديرية عسيلان بشبوة
[24/أبريل/2017]
قصف مدفعي يستهدف تجمعات مرتزقة العدوان بمعسكر كوفل بمأرب
[24/أبريل/2017]
