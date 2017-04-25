Protest rally against Saudi aggression in Mahweet [25/أبريل/2017]



MAHWEET, April 25 (Saba) - A protest rally staged Tuesday by tribes and sheikhs in Al-Rojom directorate in Mahweet province against continuous American-Saudi aggression and the siege imposed on the Yemeni people.



They deeply deplored the continued international silence over Saudi war crimes and commercial blockade over more than two years.



The participants stressed on the need to strengthen the national alignment at all levels to confront the aggression and plans that target the Yemeni land and people.







Reem K./Zak

Saba