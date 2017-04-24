ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 24 - أبريل - 2017 الساعة 08:22:53م
رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى يدشن فعاليات المؤتمر العلمي الخامس للتعليم العالي (مكتمل)
دشن الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم بصنعاء فعاليات المؤتمر العلمي الخامس للتعليم العالي بحضور عضو المجلس السياسي الأعلى سلطان السامعي، ونائب رئيس مجلس النواب عبد السلام هشول..
كوريا الشمالية: مستعدون لضرب الأسطول الأميركي
قالت كوريا الشمالية، إنها مستعدة لإغراق حاملة طائرات أمريكية لإظهار قوتها العسكرية، وذلك عقب انضمام سفينتين تابعتين للبحرية اليابانية إلى حاملة الطائرات الأميركية كارلفينسون في غرب المحيط الهادي.
مصلحة الضرائب تتلف ألف و670 كرتون من السجائر المهربة
أتلفت مصلحة الضرائب ممثلة بالوحدة التنفيذية لكبار المكلفين اليوم بصنعاء ألف و670 كرتون من السجائر المهربة بقيمة إجمالية 125 مليون ريال.
غداً نصف نهائي بطولة كرة القدم السباعية للشركات والمؤسسات
يتحدد غداً الثلاثاء طرفي المباراة النهائية لبطولة كرة القدم السباعية للشركات والمؤسسات التي ينظمها بصنعاء الاتحاد الرياضي العام للشركات بمشاركة 21 فريقاً وزعت إلى ثلاث مجموعات في الدور الأول.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
US-Saudi aggression warplanes launch eight raids on Sa'ada
[24/أبريل/2017] SA'ADA, April 24 (Saba) (Saba)- The US-Saudi aggression warplanes launched on Monday eight raids on several areas of Sa'ada province.

A security official told Saba that the aggression coalition warplanes launched a raid on the area of al-Mezalah in Al-Zaher district, and two raids on al-Aqaba in Maran area in Haidan district.

He pointed out that the enemy aircrafts launched three raids on Shada district, and two raids on areas of Mandaba and Al-Baha in the district of Baqem.

The raids caused heavy damage to citizens' houses and their properties.


HA

Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
