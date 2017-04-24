US-Saudi aggression warplanes launch eight raids on Sa'ada [24/أبريل/2017] SA'ADA, April 24 (Saba) (Saba)- The US-Saudi aggression warplanes launched on Monday eight raids on several areas of Sa'ada province.



A security official told Saba that the aggression coalition warplanes launched a raid on the area of al-Mezalah in Al-Zaher district, and two raids on al-Aqaba in Maran area in Haidan district.



He pointed out that the enemy aircrafts launched three raids on Shada district, and two raids on areas of Mandaba and Al-Baha in the district of Baqem.



The raids caused heavy damage to citizens' houses and their properties.





