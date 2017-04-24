President inaugurates third exhibition of inventions, first engineering exhibition of projects at Sana'a University [24/أبريل/2017]

SANA'A, April 24 (Saba) - President of the Supreme Political Council Saleh al-Sammad opened on Monday at the Faculty of Engineering in the University of Sana'a the third Yemeni exhibition for inventions and the first engineering exhibition for projects and engineering creations.



The opening of the two projects coincides with the fifth scientific conference of higher education.



The inventors and innovators expressed their great pride in achieving Yemen's steadfastness and challenge against the US-Saudi aggression



They stressed that they are marching this stage in the light of patience and steadfastness aganist the aggression.



The President urged inventors and innovators to further shine in the fields of creative work to serve the homeland.



