آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 24 - أبريل - 2017 الساعة 08:22:53م
رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى يدشن فعاليات المؤتمر العلمي الخامس للتعليم العالي (مكتمل)
دشن الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم بصنعاء فعاليات المؤتمر العلمي الخامس للتعليم العالي بحضور عضو المجلس السياسي الأعلى سلطان السامعي، ونائب رئيس مجلس النواب عبد السلام هشول..
كوريا الشمالية: مستعدون لضرب الأسطول الأميركي
قالت كوريا الشمالية، إنها مستعدة لإغراق حاملة طائرات أمريكية لإظهار قوتها العسكرية، وذلك عقب انضمام سفينتين تابعتين للبحرية اليابانية إلى حاملة الطائرات الأميركية كارلفينسون في غرب المحيط الهادي.
مصلحة الضرائب تتلف ألف و670 كرتون من السجائر المهربة
أتلفت مصلحة الضرائب ممثلة بالوحدة التنفيذية لكبار المكلفين اليوم بصنعاء ألف و670 كرتون من السجائر المهربة بقيمة إجمالية 125 مليون ريال.
غداً نصف نهائي بطولة كرة القدم السباعية للشركات والمؤسسات
يتحدد غداً الثلاثاء طرفي المباراة النهائية لبطولة كرة القدم السباعية للشركات والمؤسسات التي ينظمها بصنعاء الاتحاد الرياضي العام للشركات بمشاركة 21 فريقاً وزعت إلى ثلاث مجموعات في الدور الأول.
  Local
President inaugurates third exhibition of inventions, first engineering exhibition of projects at Sana'a University
[24/أبريل/2017]
SANA'A, April 24 (Saba) - President of the Supreme Political Council Saleh al-Sammad opened on Monday at the Faculty of Engineering in the University of Sana'a the third Yemeni exhibition for inventions and the first engineering exhibition for projects and engineering creations.

The opening of the two projects coincides with the fifth scientific conference of higher education.

The inventors and innovators expressed their great pride in achieving Yemen's steadfastness and challenge against the US-Saudi aggression

They stressed that they are marching this stage in the light of patience and steadfastness aganist the aggression.

The President urged inventors and innovators to further shine in the fields of creative work to serve the homeland.

HA
Saba
