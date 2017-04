US-Saudi aggression wages raids on Dhamar [24/أبريل/2017] DHAMAR, April 24 (Saba)- The US-Saudi aggression warplanes waged on Monday raids on Dhamar province, a local official told Saba.



The official added the aggression coalition warplanes waged launched eight raids on Qa'a al-Haql area in Tharwan Anes.



The eight raids caused material damage on citizens' house and their properties.



HA



Saba