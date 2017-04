US-Saudi aggression launches raids on Serwah [24/أبريل/2017] MAREB, April 24 (Saba) – The US-Saudi aggression coalition warplanes waged on Monday two air raids on Serwah district of Mareb province.



Meanwhile, the Saudi-paid mercenaries pounded areas in al-Matar areas, Souk Serwah, al-Rabea'ah and Nawo Valley, causing damage to citizens' properties.



HA



Saba