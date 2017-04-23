Ballistic missile hit 6th military region in Jawf, killing, wounding 47 mercenaries [24/أبريل/2017]





JAWF, April 24 (Saba) – The rocketry unit of the army and popular forces on Monday fired a ballistic missile, Kahir M2, on the 6th military region in Jawf province, killing and wounding at least 47 Saudi-paid mercenaries, a military official told Saba.



Among the dead was the mercenary commander, Badr al-Hobeishi, while another mercenary commander, Ibrahim al-Waili was seriously injured, said the official.







Reem k./Zak

Saba