آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 24 - أبريل - 2017 الساعة 12:57:48م
مصرع وإصابة 47 من مرتزقة العدوان إثر استهداف المنطقة العسكرية السادسة بالجوف
أكد مصدر عسكري مصرع و إصابة ٤٧ من مرتزقة العدوان السعودي الأمريكي بينهم قيادات إثر ضربة الصاروخ الباليستي قاهر m2 على مركز قيادة المنطقة العسكرية السادسة بالجوف .
كوريا الشمالية: مستعدون لضرب الأسطول الأميركي
قالت كوريا الشمالية، إنها مستعدة لإغراق حاملة طائرات أمريكية لإظهار قوتها العسكرية، وذلك عقب انضمام سفينتين تابعتين للبحرية اليابانية إلى حاملة الطائرات الأميركية كارلفينسون في غرب المحيط الهادي.
السلطات الأمريكية ترفض طلب شركة إكسون موبيل إستئناف تنقيب النفط في روسيا
رفضت السلطات الأمريكية طلباً لشركة النفط العملاقة إكسون موبيل باستئناف عملها في التنقيب عن النفط في روسيا، وذلك بعد قرار الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب إبقاء العقوبات الأمريكية المفروضة على موسكو.
ميسي يحسم الكلاسيكو بالهدف رقم 500 ويجدد آمال برشلونة في الحفاظ على لقب الدوري المحلي
منح الأرجنتيني ليونيل ميسي قبلة الحياة إلى فريقه برشلونة بهدف الفوز 3 / 2 على مضيفه ومنافسه التقليدي..
آخر الأخبار:
استطلاعان للرأي يظهران فوز ماكرون بفارق كبير على لوبن في الدورة الثانية من الانتخابات الفرنسية
قوات الاحتلال الاسرائيلي تعتقل فلسطينية بزعم تنفيذها عملية طعن
استقالة وزير الدفاع ورئيس أركان الجيش الأفغاني
الخارجية الأمريكية تؤكد اعتقال مواطن أمريكي في كوريا الشمالية
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Ballistic missile hit 6th military region in Jawf, killing, wounding 47 mercenaries
[24/أبريل/2017]


JAWF, April 24 (Saba) – The rocketry unit of the army and popular forces on Monday fired a ballistic missile, Kahir M2, on the 6th military region in Jawf province, killing and wounding at least 47 Saudi-paid mercenaries, a military official told Saba.

Among the dead was the mercenary commander, Badr al-Hobeishi, while another mercenary commander, Ibrahim al-Waili was seriously injured, said the official.



Reem k./Zak
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
قصف مدفعي يستهدف تجمعات مرتزقة العدوان في الكندي وخلفه بتعز
[23/أبريل/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن غارة على مديرية سنحان وبني بهلول
[23/أبريل/2017]
أبناء مديرية سحار يسيرون قافلة غذائية دعما للجيش واللجان الشعبية
[23/أبريل/2017]
وقفة احتجاجية بمحافظة ريمة تنديدا باستمرار العدوان على اليمن
[23/أبريل/2017]
اطلاق صاروخ قاهر 2 m الباليستي على تجمع لمرتزقة العدوان بالجوف
[23/أبريل/2017]
