Enemy Saudi continues airstrikes on Yemen [24/أبريل/2017]



SANAA, April 24 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi-led coalition warplanes on Monday continued launching raids on Yemen, a military official told Saba.



In Lahj province, the enemy planes waged two airstrikes on Thabrah village in Shraejh area.



In Saada province , the aggression fighter jets launched one raid on Al Sabhan area in Bakim district.



In Marib province, the warplanes waged three strikes on Serwah directorate, and three other strikes on Al Madfon area and Yam mount in Nihm directorate.



In Jizan , the warplanes carried out one raid on Saudi Mustahdath military site in khobah area.







Reem k./Zak

Saba