ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 24 - أبريل - 2017 الساعة 11:10:28ص
مصرع وإصابة 47 من مرتزقة العدوان إثر استهداف المنطقة العسكرية السادسة بالجوف
أكد مصدر عسكري مصرع و إصابة ٤٧ من مرتزقة العدوان السعودي الأمريكي بينهم قيادات إثر ضربة الصاروخ الباليستي قاهر m2 على مركز قيادة المنطقة العسكرية السادسة بالجوف .
كوريا الشمالية: مستعدون لضرب الأسطول الأميركي
قالت كوريا الشمالية، إنها مستعدة لإغراق حاملة طائرات أمريكية لإظهار قوتها العسكرية، وذلك عقب انضمام سفينتين تابعتين للبحرية اليابانية إلى حاملة الطائرات الأميركية كارلفينسون في غرب المحيط الهادي.
السلطات الأمريكية ترفض طلب شركة إكسون موبيل إستئناف تنقيب النفط في روسيا
رفضت السلطات الأمريكية طلباً لشركة النفط العملاقة إكسون موبيل باستئناف عملها في التنقيب عن النفط في روسيا، وذلك بعد قرار الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب إبقاء العقوبات الأمريكية المفروضة على موسكو.
ميسي يحسم الكلاسيكو بالهدف رقم 500 ويجدد آمال برشلونة في الدوري
منح الأرجنتيني ليونيل ميسي قبلة الحياة إلى فريقه برشلونة بهدف الفوز 3 / 2 على مضيفه ومنافسه التقليدي..
آخر الأخبار:
تنصيب محمد الخامس رسميا اليوم ملكا لماليزيا
ترمب: في نهاية المطاف المكسيك هي من سيمول الجدار
اجتماع موسع برئاسة وزير الصحة يناقش احتياجات هيئة مستشفى الثورة بصنعاء
دورة تدريبية بصنعاء في مجال إعداد وتقديم البرامج الإذاعية والتلفزيونية
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Enemy Saudi continues airstrikes on Yemen
[24/أبريل/2017]

SANAA, April 24 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi-led coalition warplanes on Monday continued launching raids on Yemen, a military official told Saba.

In Lahj province, the enemy planes waged two airstrikes on Thabrah village in Shraejh area.

In Saada province , the aggression fighter jets launched one raid on Al Sabhan area in Bakim district.

In Marib province, the warplanes waged three strikes on Serwah directorate, and three other strikes on Al Madfon area and Yam mount in Nihm directorate.

In Jizan , the warplanes carried out one raid on Saudi Mustahdath military site in khobah area.



Reem k./Zak
Saba
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
قصف مدفعي يستهدف تجمعات مرتزقة العدوان في الكندي وخلفه بتعز
[23/أبريل/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن غارة على مديرية سنحان وبني بهلول
[23/أبريل/2017]
أبناء مديرية سحار يسيرون قافلة غذائية دعما للجيش واللجان الشعبية
[23/أبريل/2017]
وقفة احتجاجية بمحافظة ريمة تنديدا باستمرار العدوان على اليمن
[23/أبريل/2017]
اطلاق صاروخ قاهر 2 m الباليستي على تجمع لمرتزقة العدوان بالجوف
[23/أبريل/2017]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2017، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by