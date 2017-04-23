ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 24 - أبريل - 2017 الساعة 12:57:48م
مصرع وإصابة 47 من مرتزقة العدوان إثر استهداف المنطقة العسكرية السادسة بالجوف
أكد مصدر عسكري مصرع و إصابة ٤٧ من مرتزقة العدوان السعودي الأمريكي بينهم قيادات إثر ضربة الصاروخ الباليستي قاهر m2 على مركز قيادة المنطقة العسكرية السادسة بالجوف .
كوريا الشمالية: مستعدون لضرب الأسطول الأميركي
قالت كوريا الشمالية، إنها مستعدة لإغراق حاملة طائرات أمريكية لإظهار قوتها العسكرية، وذلك عقب انضمام سفينتين تابعتين للبحرية اليابانية إلى حاملة الطائرات الأميركية كارلفينسون في غرب المحيط الهادي.
السلطات الأمريكية ترفض طلب شركة إكسون موبيل إستئناف تنقيب النفط في روسيا
رفضت السلطات الأمريكية طلباً لشركة النفط العملاقة إكسون موبيل باستئناف عملها في التنقيب عن النفط في روسيا، وذلك بعد قرار الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب إبقاء العقوبات الأمريكية المفروضة على موسكو.
ميسي يحسم الكلاسيكو بالهدف رقم 500 ويجدد آمال برشلونة في الحفاظ على لقب الدوري المحلي
منح الأرجنتيني ليونيل ميسي قبلة الحياة إلى فريقه برشلونة بهدف الفوز 3 / 2 على مضيفه ومنافسه التقليدي..
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Yemen's only choice is to resist, wage Jihad: Leader of Revolution
[24/أبريل/2017]

SANAA, April 24 (Saba) – Leader of Revolution Abdul Malik al-Houthi said the only choice for the Yemeni people is to resist, wage jihad against all US-Saudi aggression and interferences into the internal affairs of Yemen.

In a televised speech on Sunday evening to commemorate the annual anniversary of martyr leader Hussein Badr al-Deen al-Houthi, the leader of the revolution Abdul Malik al-Houthi said "We are responsible before God and our great people to fight the US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition against the Yemeni people."

The leader al-Houthi warned against the aggression' plots against Hodeidah port city, Socotra island, Hadramaut and all Yemeni ports and islands, confirming that those acts and attacks are part of foreign occupation.

He reiterated the importance of backing all coasts frontlines against the barbaric aggression.



Najat N. Zak
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
[23/أبريل/2017]
[23/أبريل/2017]
[23/أبريل/2017]
[23/أبريل/2017]
[23/أبريل/2017]
