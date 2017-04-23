Yemen's only choice is to resist, wage Jihad: Leader of Revolution [24/أبريل/2017]



SANAA, April 24 (Saba) – Leader of Revolution Abdul Malik al-Houthi said the only choice for the Yemeni people is to resist, wage jihad against all US-Saudi aggression and interferences into the internal affairs of Yemen.



In a televised speech on Sunday evening to commemorate the annual anniversary of martyr leader Hussein Badr al-Deen al-Houthi, the leader of the revolution Abdul Malik al-Houthi said "We are responsible before God and our great people to fight the US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition against the Yemeni people."



The leader al-Houthi warned against the aggression' plots against Hodeidah port city, Socotra island, Hadramaut and all Yemeni ports and islands, confirming that those acts and attacks are part of foreign occupation.



He reiterated the importance of backing all coasts frontlines against the barbaric aggression.







Najat N. Zak

Saba