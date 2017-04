Saudi airstrike hits Sanaa [24/أبريل/2017]



SANAA, Apr 24 (Saba) – The US-Saudi warplanes waged a strike on Sanhan and Bani Bahalula districts of Sanaa province, an official told Saba on Monday.



The fighter jets hit Sanahan district one time, causing heavy damage to citizens' houses and farms, the official added.





AA

Saba