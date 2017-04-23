Parliament speaker meets director of international crisis group [23/أبريل/2017]



SANAA, April 23 (Saba) – Speaker of the parliament Yahya Ali al-Raie met with director of the international crisis group April Alley to discuss the humanitarian situation in Yemen.



At the meeting, al-Raie welcomed Alley, wishing her all success in her work in Yemen.

The speaker said the parliament will provide all facilities to the organization to do its duties as well.

The speaker briefed Alley about the latest military escalation by Saudi-led aggression coalition against Yemen and its port city of Hodeidah, as well as the all-out siege imposed against the Yemeni people that led to acute shortage in food, medicine and other humanitarian needs.

The speaker invites Alley and her organization to inspect the humanitarian situations by themselves and to report the truth to the world.

During the meeting, al-Raie expressed surprise about a reported meeting that scheduled to be held in Geneva on April 25 to fund the humanitarian Response Plan for Yemen at the time the Saudi aggression has been continuing hitting the Yemeni people and using internationally prohibited cluster bombs against the Yemenis.



The meeting took place on Saturday.





Eman M./Zak

Saba