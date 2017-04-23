ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 23 - أبريل - 2017 الساعة 01:38:03م
قوات الجيش واللجان الشعبية تحقق مزيداً من الانتصارات على جنود العدو السعودي ومرتزقته
حققت قوات الجيش واللجان الشعبية مزيداً من الانتصارات في مواجهاتها مع جيش العدو السعودي ومرتزقته في مختلف الجبهات خلال الساعات الماضية دفاعاً عن سيادة الوطن واستقلاله وعزة وكرامة شعبه.
مدمرتان يابانيتان تنضمان لحاملة طائرات أمريكية للمشاركة في مناورات قرب المياه الكورية
انضمت مدمرتان يابانيتان اليوم الأحد الى مجموعة حاملة الطائرات الأمريكية الهجومية كارل فينسون للمشاركة في مناورات غرب المحيط الهادي قرب شبه الجزيرة الكورية.
السلطات الأمريكية ترفض طلب شركة إكسون موبيل إستئناف تنقيب النفط في روسيا
رفضت السلطات الأمريكية طلباً لشركة النفط العملاقة إكسون موبيل باستئناف عملها في التنقيب عن النفط في روسيا، وذلك بعد قرار الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب إبقاء العقوبات الأمريكية المفروضة على موسكو.
المنتخب الوطني الأول لكرة القدم يواجه نظيره المصري ودياً في 13 مايو
قال النائب الأول لرئيس الاتحاد اليمني العام لكرة القدم حسن باشنفر إن المنتخب الوطني الأول سيواجه نظيره المصري في 13 مايو القادم بمباراة ودية ضمن معسكر المنتخب المقام حالياً في القاهرة.
آخر الأخبار:
تدشين الحملة الوطنية لمكافحة البلهارسيا والطفيليات بمحافظة المحويت
استعادة ست دراجات نارية مسروقة في أمانة العاصمة
تقرير دولي: على الأمم المتحدة إدراج التحالف بقيادة السعودية ضمن قائمة المنتهكين لحقوق الأطفال في اليمن
ورشة عمل بصنعاء حول دور المرأة والشباب في الحكم المحلي
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  International
Parliament speaker meets director of international crisis group
[23/أبريل/2017]

SANAA, April 23 (Saba) – Speaker of the parliament Yahya Ali al-Raie met with director of the international crisis group April Alley to discuss the humanitarian situation in Yemen.

At the meeting, al-Raie welcomed Alley, wishing her all success in her work in Yemen.
The speaker said the parliament will provide all facilities to the organization to do its duties as well.
The speaker briefed Alley about the latest military escalation by Saudi-led aggression coalition against Yemen and its port city of Hodeidah, as well as the all-out siege imposed against the Yemeni people that led to acute shortage in food, medicine and other humanitarian needs.
The speaker invites Alley and her organization to inspect the humanitarian situations by themselves and to report the truth to the world.
During the meeting, al-Raie expressed surprise about a reported meeting that scheduled to be held in Geneva on April 25 to fund the humanitarian Response Plan for Yemen at the time the Saudi aggression has been continuing hitting the Yemeni people and using internationally prohibited cluster bombs against the Yemenis.

The meeting took place on Saturday.


Eman M./Zak
Saba
  المزيد من (International)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يواصل غاراته الإجرامية على محافظات الجمهورية
[23/أبريل/2017]
قصف مدفعي يدك تحصينات ومواقع مرتزقة العدوان بحريب نهم غرب مأرب
[22/أبريل/2017]
تدمير آلية لمرتزقة العدوان ومصرع طاقمها بمديرية خب والشعف بالجوف
[22/أبريل/2017]
طيران العدوان يعاود استهداف مديرية صرواح بمأرب
[22/أبريل/2017]
مدفعية الجيش واللجان الشعبية تستهدف تجمعا لآليات مرتزقة العدوان شرق كهبوب
[22/أبريل/2017]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2017، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by