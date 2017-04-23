ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 23 - أبريل - 2017 الساعة 01:38:03م
قوات الجيش واللجان الشعبية تحقق مزيداً من الانتصارات على جنود العدو السعودي ومرتزقته
حققت قوات الجيش واللجان الشعبية مزيداً من الانتصارات في مواجهاتها مع جيش العدو السعودي ومرتزقته في مختلف الجبهات خلال الساعات الماضية دفاعاً عن سيادة الوطن واستقلاله وعزة وكرامة شعبه.
مدمرتان يابانيتان تنضمان لحاملة طائرات أمريكية للمشاركة في مناورات قرب المياه الكورية
انضمت مدمرتان يابانيتان اليوم الأحد الى مجموعة حاملة الطائرات الأمريكية الهجومية كارل فينسون للمشاركة في مناورات غرب المحيط الهادي قرب شبه الجزيرة الكورية.
السلطات الأمريكية ترفض طلب شركة إكسون موبيل إستئناف تنقيب النفط في روسيا
رفضت السلطات الأمريكية طلباً لشركة النفط العملاقة إكسون موبيل باستئناف عملها في التنقيب عن النفط في روسيا، وذلك بعد قرار الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب إبقاء العقوبات الأمريكية المفروضة على موسكو.
المنتخب الوطني الأول لكرة القدم يواجه نظيره المصري ودياً في 13 مايو
قال النائب الأول لرئيس الاتحاد اليمني العام لكرة القدم حسن باشنفر إن المنتخب الوطني الأول سيواجه نظيره المصري في 13 مايو القادم بمباراة ودية ضمن معسكر المنتخب المقام حالياً في القاهرة.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Enemy Saudi continues committing war crimes against Yemeni people
[23/أبريل/2017]


SANAA , April 23 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi-led coalition warplanes continued committing war crimes against the Yemeni people over the past hours, officials told Saba on Sunday.

One airstrike wounded eleven civilians, including women and children, when it targeted the regular road in Burkan area of Razih district, Saada province.
Another two airstrikes hit the car belonging to a citizen in Bin Hazen area in Serwah district in Marib province. Also in Marib, the enemy warplanes dropped cluster bombs on the Directorate of Harib Karamish.
In Taiz province, the aggression fighter jets launched two raids on Zahrawi area and Nar mountain in Mokha city, as well as one more raid on Kassara area in Makbanah district, five strikes on Ghurafi village and junctions of Moza and Wazieya.
In the capital Sanaa, the warplanes launched one raid on Dailamy air base.
In Hajja province, the warplanes waged six strikes on Mazrak area of Haradh district and one raid on Medi area.
In Lahj province, the enemy planes waged one airstrike on Kahbob area.


Reem K./Zak
Saba
