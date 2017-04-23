Enemy Saudi continues committing war crimes against Yemeni people [23/أبريل/2017]





SANAA , April 23 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi-led coalition warplanes continued committing war crimes against the Yemeni people over the past hours, officials told Saba on Sunday.



One airstrike wounded eleven civilians, including women and children, when it targeted the regular road in Burkan area of Razih district, Saada province.

Another two airstrikes hit the car belonging to a citizen in Bin Hazen area in Serwah district in Marib province. Also in Marib, the enemy warplanes dropped cluster bombs on the Directorate of Harib Karamish.

In Taiz province, the aggression fighter jets launched two raids on Zahrawi area and Nar mountain in Mokha city, as well as one more raid on Kassara area in Makbanah district, five strikes on Ghurafi village and junctions of Moza and Wazieya.

In the capital Sanaa, the warplanes launched one raid on Dailamy air base.

In Hajja province, the warplanes waged six strikes on Mazrak area of Haradh district and one raid on Medi area.

In Lahj province, the enemy planes waged one airstrike on Kahbob area.





