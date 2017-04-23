Mercenaries' military vehicle smashed in Jawf [23/أبريل/2017]



JAWF, April 23 (Saba) - The military and popular forces destroyed a military vehicle belonging to Saudi-paid mercenaries in Khab and al-Sha'af district of Jawf province, a military official said on Sunday.



The vehicle was targeted on Saturday by a guided missile in al-Khalifin area, the official said, adding the vehicle's crew members were all killed in the operation.



Earlier, the national forces managed to destroy two military vehicles of the mercenaries in al-Motoon district.





AF/Zak



Saba