|
Saudi aggression warplanes bomb Serwah of Marib
[23/أبريل/2017]
MARIB, April 23 (Saba) - The Saudi aggression warplanes bombed Serwah district of Marib province overnight, a local official said Sunday.
The warplanes launched two airstrikes on al-Matar area, al-Rabiah and al-Makhdara areas. No casualties were reported from the airstrikes.
On Saturday morning, the aggression's warplanes waged two airstrikes on al-Dhaiq area in the same district, in which several people were martyred and wounded.
AF/Zak
Saba