آخر تحديث: الأحد، 23 - أبريل - 2017 الساعة 11:34:38ص
رئيس المجلس السياسي يحضر الحفل الجماهيري واللقاء الموسع لقيادات السلطة المحلية بمديريات حجة (مصحح)
حضر الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم بمحافظة حجة الحفل الجماهيري واللقاء الموسع لقيادات السلطة المحلية في مديريات المحافظة والشخصيات الإجتماعية، الذي شهدته المحافظة في الصالة الرياضية المغلقة..
مدمرتان يابانيتان تنضمان لحاملة طائرات أمريكية للمشاركة في مناورات قرب المياه الكورية
انضمت مدمرتان يابانيتان اليوم الأحد الى مجموعة حاملة الطائرات الأمريكية الهجومية كارل فينسون للمشاركة في مناورات غرب المحيط الهادي قرب شبه الجزيرة الكورية.
السلطات الأمريكية ترفض طلب شركة إكسون موبيل إستئناف تنقيب النفط في روسيا
رفضت السلطات الأمريكية طلباً لشركة النفط العملاقة إكسون موبيل باستئناف عملها في التنقيب عن النفط في روسيا، وذلك بعد قرار الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب إبقاء العقوبات الأمريكية المفروضة على موسكو.
المنتخب الوطني الأول لكرة القدم يواجه نظيره المصري ودياً في 13 مايو
قال النائب الأول لرئيس الاتحاد اليمني العام لكرة القدم حسن باشنفر إن المنتخب الوطني الأول سيواجه نظيره المصري في 13 مايو القادم بمباراة ودية ضمن معسكر المنتخب المقام حالياً في القاهرة.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Saudi aggression warplanes bomb Serwah of Marib
[23/أبريل/2017]

MARIB, April 23 (Saba) - The Saudi aggression warplanes bombed Serwah district of Marib province overnight, a local official said Sunday.

The warplanes launched two airstrikes on al-Matar area, al-Rabiah and al-Makhdara areas. No casualties were reported from the airstrikes.

On Saturday morning, the aggression's warplanes waged two airstrikes on al-Dhaiq area in the same district, in which several people were martyred and wounded.

AF/Zak

Saba
