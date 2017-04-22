Saudi aggression warplanes bomb Serwah of Marib [23/أبريل/2017]



MARIB, April 23 (Saba) - The Saudi aggression warplanes bombed Serwah district of Marib province overnight, a local official said Sunday.



The warplanes launched two airstrikes on al-Matar area, al-Rabiah and al-Makhdara areas. No casualties were reported from the airstrikes.



On Saturday morning, the aggression's warplanes waged two airstrikes on al-Dhaiq area in the same district, in which several people were martyred and wounded.



AF/Zak



Saba