Popular bread march arrives in Bajil, en route to Hodeidah port [23/أبريل/2017]



SANAA, April 23 (Saba) – Participants in the "Popular bread" march arrived in Bajil city on Saturday afternoon, four days after they left the capital Sanaa on their way to Hodeidah port city to demand the world to preserve the port as a humanitarian zone.



The participants held banners reading : "Not to close, not to target Hodeidah port… Not to starve the Yemeni people, Not to commit genocide."



The officials and leadership of the local authority in Hodeidah province received the participants in Bajil city.



Spokesman of the march, Mundhir al-Asbahi, told Saba that the march aims to demand the world to show solidarity with the Yemeni people who are starving to death and being killed on daily basis in genocide crimes by the US-British-backed coalition aggression led by Saudi regime.



The march demanded the international community and the United Nations, as well as the world to keep Hodeidah port as a humanitarian zone and keep it away from any war committed by Saudi-led aggression that would lead to a humanitarian catastrophe.





Mona M./Zak





