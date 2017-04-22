ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 23 - أبريل - 2017 الساعة 11:34:38ص
رئيس المجلس السياسي يحضر الحفل الجماهيري واللقاء الموسع لقيادات السلطة المحلية بمديريات حجة (مصحح)
حضر الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم بمحافظة حجة الحفل الجماهيري واللقاء الموسع لقيادات السلطة المحلية في مديريات المحافظة والشخصيات الإجتماعية، الذي شهدته المحافظة في الصالة الرياضية المغلقة..
مدمرتان يابانيتان تنضمان لحاملة طائرات أمريكية للمشاركة في مناورات قرب المياه الكورية
انضمت مدمرتان يابانيتان اليوم الأحد الى مجموعة حاملة الطائرات الأمريكية الهجومية كارل فينسون للمشاركة في مناورات غرب المحيط الهادي قرب شبه الجزيرة الكورية.
السلطات الأمريكية ترفض طلب شركة إكسون موبيل إستئناف تنقيب النفط في روسيا
رفضت السلطات الأمريكية طلباً لشركة النفط العملاقة إكسون موبيل باستئناف عملها في التنقيب عن النفط في روسيا، وذلك بعد قرار الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب إبقاء العقوبات الأمريكية المفروضة على موسكو.
المنتخب الوطني الأول لكرة القدم يواجه نظيره المصري ودياً في 13 مايو
قال النائب الأول لرئيس الاتحاد اليمني العام لكرة القدم حسن باشنفر إن المنتخب الوطني الأول سيواجه نظيره المصري في 13 مايو القادم بمباراة ودية ضمن معسكر المنتخب المقام حالياً في القاهرة.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Popular bread march arrives in Bajil, en route to Hodeidah port
[23/أبريل/2017]

SANAA, April 23 (Saba) – Participants in the "Popular bread" march arrived in Bajil city on Saturday afternoon, four days after they left the capital Sanaa on their way to Hodeidah port city to demand the world to preserve the port as a humanitarian zone.

The participants held banners reading : "Not to close, not to target Hodeidah port… Not to starve the Yemeni people, Not to commit genocide."

The officials and leadership of the local authority in Hodeidah province received the participants in Bajil city.

Spokesman of the march, Mundhir al-Asbahi, told Saba that the march aims to demand the world to show solidarity with the Yemeni people who are starving to death and being killed on daily basis in genocide crimes by the US-British-backed coalition aggression led by Saudi regime.

The march demanded the international community and the United Nations, as well as the world to keep Hodeidah port as a humanitarian zone and keep it away from any war committed by Saudi-led aggression that would lead to a humanitarian catastrophe.


Mona M./Zak


saba
