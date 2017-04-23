President discusses humanitarian situation in Hajja [22/أبريل/2017]

HAJJA, Apr 22 (Saba) - President of the Supreme Political Council, Saleh al-Sammad chaired on Saturday an extended meeting with officials in the government headquarters in Hajja province to discuss the general humanitarian and economical situations.



During the meeting, the officials reviewed the humanitarian situation in the province and the consequences of the economical siege on the Yemeni people that caused by US- Saudi aggression coalition.



The officials also discussed means to be taken by leaderships of the governorate to face the Saudi aggression, and to support the battles in the front lines, and to maintain the social peace and security in the province.





