Army hits military vehicle, kills crew members in Jawf [22/أبريل/2017]



JAWF, Apr 22 (Saba) – The army and popular forces bombed a military vehicle of Saudi aggression-paid mercenaries, killing its crew members in Al Maton district of Jawf province, a military official told Saba on Saturday.



The national forces hit the vehicle in AL Safra area, killing three mercenaries and wounding two others, the official added.





AA



Saba