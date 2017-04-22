ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 22 - أبريل - 2017 الساعة 06:24:03م
رئيس المجلس السياسي يحضر الحفل الجماهيري واللقاء الموسع لقيادات السلطة المحلية بمديريات حجة
حضر الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم بمحافظة حجة الحفل الجماهيري واللقاء الموسع لقيادات السلطة المحلية في مديريات المحافظة والشخصيات الإجتماعية، الذي شهدته المحافظة في الصالة الرياضية المغلقة..
إصابة عدد من الفلسطينيين خلال اقتحام قوات الاحتلال بلدة أبو ديس والأسرى يواصلون إضرابهم عن الطعام لليوم السادس
أصيب عدد من الفلسطينيين بجروح وحالات اختناق إثر اعتداء قوات الاحتلال الاسرائيلي عليهم في بلدة أبو ديس شرق القدس المحتلة.
تسعة ملايين ريال إيرادات مجمع الإصدار الآلي بمحافظة صنعاء
بلغت إيرادات مجمع الإصدار الآلي بمحافظة صنعاء خلال الربع الأول من العام الحالي تسعة ملايين و323 ألف ريال.
المدير المالي لصندوق رعاية النشء والرياضة: العدوان تسبب في تراجع الإيرادات إلى النصف
أكد المدير المالي لصندوق رعاية النشء والشباب والرياضة عفيف المخلافي أن العدوان الغاشم على اليمن وحصاره الجائر تسبب بتراجع كبير في إيرادات الصندوق بلغت نحو 50 بالمائة.
تدشين توزيع ألف و600 شتلة زراعية على أربعين مزارعة بمديرية السياني بإب
الصين تؤكد أهمية الحوار لحل قضية الاسلحة النووية في شبه الجزيرة الكورية
محافظ البيضاء يكرم الفائزين بسباق ''رياضيون ضد العدوان'' لاختراق الضاحية في رداع
تراجع المؤشر الرئيسي لسوق مسقط للأوراق المالية نحو 97 نقطة
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Scores of mercenaries killed in Nehm
[22/أبريل/2017]
MARIB, Apr 22 (Saba) – Scores of Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed and others injured when the army and popular forces waged an attack on several sites in eastern parts of Nehm area of Marib province, a military official told Saba on Saturday.

The attack launched on the site of mercenaries in northeast Al Qatab and Al Nahdain areas, killing and wounding dozens, as well the aggression warplanes waged two raids on the Al Madfon area in the same district, the official added.


العدوان السعودي على اليمن
قوات الجيش واللجان الشعبية تحقق انتصارات في عدد من الجبهات خلال الساعات الماضية
[22/أبريل/2017]
طيران العدوان يواصل ارتكاب الجرائم بحق الشعب اليمني
[22/أبريل/2017]
مصرع وجرح عدد من المرتزقة خلال اقتحام مواقعهم بأطراف نهم
[22/أبريل/2017]
استشهاد وإصابة أربعة مواطنين في غارتين لطيران العدوان استهدفتا منزلاً في مديرية صرواح
[22/أبريل/2017]
إصابة 11 مواطناً جراء غارة لطيران العدوان على مديرية رازح في صعدة
[22/أبريل/2017]
