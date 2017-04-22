Scores of mercenaries killed in Nehm [22/أبريل/2017]

MARIB, Apr 22 (Saba) – Scores of Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed and others injured when the army and popular forces waged an attack on several sites in eastern parts of Nehm area of Marib province, a military official told Saba on Saturday.



The attack launched on the site of mercenaries in northeast Al Qatab and Al Nahdain areas, killing and wounding dozens, as well the aggression warplanes waged two raids on the Al Madfon area in the same district, the official added.





