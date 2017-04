Citizen killed in two Saudi airstrikes on Marib [22/أبريل/2017]

MARIB, Apr 22 (Saba) – A citizen was killed and three other wounded, including children and women in two Saudi airstrikes on their house in Serwah district of Marib province, a military official told Saba on Saturday.



The warplanes hit the house twice in Al Dhaiqa area.





AA

Saba