Number of mercenaries killed in Jawf [22/أبريل/2017]

JAWF, April 22 (Saba) - A military official said on Saturday that a number of Saudi-paid mercenary aggression were killed and injured when the army and popular forces repelled their attempt to creep into eastern the province of al-Jawf.



The mercenaries' attempt targeted Al Motoon district, the official said.





Eman M./Zak



Saba