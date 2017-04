Over 80 invaders, mercenaries killed north Mokha [22/أبريل/2017]



TAIZ , April 22 (Saba) – A special unit of the army and popular committees has carried out an operation against a gathering of Saudi-paid mercenaries north of Mokha city, Taiz province, a military official told Saba on Saturday.



The official said more than 80 foreign invaders and mercenaries were killed and wounded, including leaders, Sudanese and Emirates soldiers.



The operation took place on Thursday.







Reem K./Zak

Saba