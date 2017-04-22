Torches and candles march Joins protest for bread to Hodiedah key port [22/أبريل/2017]



SANAA, April 22 (Saba) – A new protest march of "torches and candles" has joined the "protest for bread" march heading to the Red Sea port province of Hodeidah to demand a humanitarian zone in the port city.



The new march set off from Bani Saad district of Mahweet province on Thursday, while the march of "protest for bread "started on Wednesday.



Head of the march's media committee, Ezza al-Deen Al-Sharabi, told Saba that the march aims to demand the world to show solidarity with the Yemeni people who are starving to death and being killed on daily basis in genocide crimes by the US-British-backed coalition aggression led by Saudi regime.





