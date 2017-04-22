ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 22 - أبريل - 2017 الساعة 12:31:48م
ممثلة اليونيسيف في اليمن : معاناة الأطفال اليمنيين غير مرئية لبقية العالم
قالت ممثلة منظمة الأمم المتحدة للطفولة اليونيسف في اليمن ميريتشيل ريلانيو " إن معاناة ملايين الأطفال في جميع أنحاء اليمن أصبحت غير مرئية لبقية العالم".
إصابة عدد من الفلسطينيين خلال اقتحام قوات الاحتلال بلدة أبو ديس والأسرى يواصلون إضرابهم عن الطعام لليوم السادس
أصيب عدد من الفلسطينيين بجروح وحالات اختناق إثر اعتداء قوات الاحتلال الاسرائيلي عليهم في بلدة أبو ديس شرق القدس المحتلة.
تسعة ملايين ريال إيرادات مجمع الإصدار الآلي بمحافظة صنعاء
بلغت إيرادات مجمع الإصدار الآلي بمحافظة صنعاء خلال الربع الأول من العام الحالي تسعة ملايين و323 ألف ريال.
المدير المالي لصندوق رعاية النشء والرياضة: العدوان تسبب في تراجع الإيرادات إلى النصف
أكد المدير المالي لصندوق رعاية النشء والشباب والرياضة عفيف المخلافي أن العدوان الغاشم على اليمن وحصاره الجائر تسبب بتراجع كبير في إيرادات الصندوق بلغت نحو 50 بالمائة.
القوة الصاروخية والمدفعية تستهدف تجمعات الجنود السعوديين بمنفذ الخضراء في نجران
استشهاد وإصابة أربعة مواطنين في غارتين لطيران العدوان استهدفتا منزلاً في مديرية صرواح
دراسة: شرب الحليب يساعد في القضاء على جرثومة المعدة
نائب الرئيس الأمريكي يعلن عن وصول حاملة طائرات إلى بحر اليابان خلال أيام
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Torches and candles march Joins protest for bread to Hodiedah key port
[22/أبريل/2017]

SANAA, April 22 (Saba) – A new protest march of "torches and candles" has joined the "protest for bread" march heading to the Red Sea port province of Hodeidah to demand a humanitarian zone in the port city.

The new march set off from Bani Saad district of Mahweet province on Thursday, while the march of "protest for bread "started on Wednesday.

Head of the march's media committee, Ezza al-Deen Al-Sharabi, told Saba that the march aims to demand the world to show solidarity with the Yemeni people who are starving to death and being killed on daily basis in genocide crimes by the US-British-backed coalition aggression led by Saudi regime.


Najat N.Zak
saba
