Saudi-paid mercenaries targeted in al-Dhalee [22/أبريل/2017]



Dhalee, April 22 (Saba) – The Army artillery and popular committees on Saturday targeted gatherings of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Moraes area in al-Dhalee province, which led to the deaths and injuries of dozens of mercenaries, a military official told Saba.





Reem k./Zak

Saba