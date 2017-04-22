Over 1,413 mercenaries casualties in 20-day fighting in Mokha: official [22/أبريل/2017]





TAIZ, April 22 (Saba) - A military official revealed an initial statistic on casualties inflicted by aggression forces and their Saudi-paid mercenaries during their latest escalation over the past 20 days in Mokha port city, Taiz province, putting the number up to 1,413.



The official told Saba that the number of invaders and mercenaries killed in the latest escalation in Mokha has approximately reached 384, mostly from Yemeni deluded southerners, in addition to Sudanese mercenaries.



He said the number of wounded from invaders and mercenaries reached 1,029 injured, in addition to imprison 10 of mercenaries and destroy 27 military vehicles during the combats.



He Confirmed that about 51 of mercenary leaders were killed or injured.

The official also said that plots of the American-Saudi aggression for occupying the western coast were just illusions and would be faded away in the coming days under the blows of the national army and the people's committees.





