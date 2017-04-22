ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: السبت، 22 - أبريل - 2017 الساعة 12:31:48م
ممثلة اليونيسيف في اليمن : معاناة الأطفال اليمنيين غير مرئية لبقية العالم
قالت ممثلة منظمة الأمم المتحدة للطفولة اليونيسف في اليمن ميريتشيل ريلانيو " إن معاناة ملايين الأطفال في جميع أنحاء اليمن أصبحت غير مرئية لبقية العالم".
إصابة عدد من الفلسطينيين خلال اقتحام قوات الاحتلال بلدة أبو ديس والأسرى يواصلون إضرابهم عن الطعام لليوم السادس
أصيب عدد من الفلسطينيين بجروح وحالات اختناق إثر اعتداء قوات الاحتلال الاسرائيلي عليهم في بلدة أبو ديس شرق القدس المحتلة.
تسعة ملايين ريال إيرادات مجمع الإصدار الآلي بمحافظة صنعاء
بلغت إيرادات مجمع الإصدار الآلي بمحافظة صنعاء خلال الربع الأول من العام الحالي تسعة ملايين و323 ألف ريال.
المدير المالي لصندوق رعاية النشء والرياضة: العدوان تسبب في تراجع الإيرادات إلى النصف
أكد المدير المالي لصندوق رعاية النشء والشباب والرياضة عفيف المخلافي أن العدوان الغاشم على اليمن وحصاره الجائر تسبب بتراجع كبير في إيرادات الصندوق بلغت نحو 50 بالمائة.
آخر الأخبار:
القوة الصاروخية والمدفعية تستهدف تجمعات الجنود السعوديين بمنفذ الخضراء في نجران
استشهاد وإصابة أربعة مواطنين في غارتين لطيران العدوان استهدفتا منزلاً في مديرية صرواح
دراسة: شرب الحليب يساعد في القضاء على جرثومة المعدة
نائب الرئيس الأمريكي يعلن عن وصول حاملة طائرات إلى بحر اليابان خلال أيام
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Over 1,413 mercenaries casualties in 20-day fighting in Mokha: official
[22/أبريل/2017]


TAIZ, April 22 (Saba) - A military official revealed an initial statistic on casualties inflicted by aggression forces and their Saudi-paid mercenaries during their latest escalation over the past 20 days in Mokha port city, Taiz province, putting the number up to 1,413.

The official told Saba that the number of invaders and mercenaries killed in the latest escalation in Mokha has approximately reached 384, mostly from Yemeni deluded southerners, in addition to Sudanese mercenaries.

He said the number of wounded from invaders and mercenaries reached 1,029 injured, in addition to imprison 10 of mercenaries and destroy 27 military vehicles during the combats.

He Confirmed that about 51 of mercenary leaders were killed or injured.
The official also said that plots of the American-Saudi aggression for occupying the western coast were just illusions and would be faded away in the coming days under the blows of the national army and the people's committees.


Eman M./Zak
Saba
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
استشهاد وإصابة أربعة مواطنين في غارتين لطيران العدوان استهدفتا منزلاً في مديرية صرواح
[22/أبريل/2017]
إصابة 11 مواطناً جراء غارة لطيران العدوان على مديرية رازح في صعدة
[22/أبريل/2017]
ممثلة اليونيسيف في اليمن : معاناة الأطفال اليمنيين غير مرئية لبقية العالم
[22/أبريل/2017]
طيران العدوان يلقي قنبلة عنقودية على مديرية حريب القراميش بمأرب
[21/أبريل/2017]
وقفات في عدد من مديريات أمانة العاصمة للتأكيد على الثبات والصمود في مواجهة العدوان
[21/أبريل/2017]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2017، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by