آخر تحديث: السبت، 22 - أبريل - 2017 الساعة 12:31:48م
ممثلة اليونيسيف في اليمن : معاناة الأطفال اليمنيين غير مرئية لبقية العالم
قالت ممثلة منظمة الأمم المتحدة للطفولة اليونيسف في اليمن ميريتشيل ريلانيو " إن معاناة ملايين الأطفال في جميع أنحاء اليمن أصبحت غير مرئية لبقية العالم".
إصابة عدد من الفلسطينيين خلال اقتحام قوات الاحتلال بلدة أبو ديس والأسرى يواصلون إضرابهم عن الطعام لليوم السادس
أصيب عدد من الفلسطينيين بجروح وحالات اختناق إثر اعتداء قوات الاحتلال الاسرائيلي عليهم في بلدة أبو ديس شرق القدس المحتلة.
تسعة ملايين ريال إيرادات مجمع الإصدار الآلي بمحافظة صنعاء
بلغت إيرادات مجمع الإصدار الآلي بمحافظة صنعاء خلال الربع الأول من العام الحالي تسعة ملايين و323 ألف ريال.
المدير المالي لصندوق رعاية النشء والرياضة: العدوان تسبب في تراجع الإيرادات إلى النصف
أكد المدير المالي لصندوق رعاية النشء والشباب والرياضة عفيف المخلافي أن العدوان الغاشم على اليمن وحصاره الجائر تسبب بتراجع كبير في إيرادات الصندوق بلغت نحو 50 بالمائة.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
National forces attack mercenaries in Taiz
[22/أبريل/2017]

TAIZ, April 22 (Saba) - The army and popular forces attacked a position of the invaders and Saudi-paid mercenaries in Taiz province, a military official said Saturday.

The attack was carried out on Friday in eastern Mokha city, which caused serious casualties upon the enemy soldiers.

Meanwhile, the Saudi aggression warplanes launched at least six airstrikes on al-Barh area in Maqbanah district, al-Ghurafi village, Mauza'a intersection and al-Waze'aiah district.


AF/Zak
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
استشهاد وإصابة أربعة مواطنين في غارتين لطيران العدوان استهدفتا منزلاً في مديرية صرواح
[22/أبريل/2017]
إصابة 11 مواطناً جراء غارة لطيران العدوان على مديرية رازح في صعدة
[22/أبريل/2017]
ممثلة اليونيسيف في اليمن : معاناة الأطفال اليمنيين غير مرئية لبقية العالم
[22/أبريل/2017]
طيران العدوان يلقي قنبلة عنقودية على مديرية حريب القراميش بمأرب
[21/أبريل/2017]
وقفات في عدد من مديريات أمانة العاصمة للتأكيد على الثبات والصمود في مواجهة العدوان
[21/أبريل/2017]
