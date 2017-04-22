National forces attack mercenaries in Taiz [22/أبريل/2017]



TAIZ, April 22 (Saba) - The army and popular forces attacked a position of the invaders and Saudi-paid mercenaries in Taiz province, a military official said Saturday.



The attack was carried out on Friday in eastern Mokha city, which caused serious casualties upon the enemy soldiers.



Meanwhile, the Saudi aggression warplanes launched at least six airstrikes on al-Barh area in Maqbanah district, al-Ghurafi village, Mauza'a intersection and al-Waze'aiah district.





