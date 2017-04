Two airstrikes hit Serwah [22/أبريل/2017]



MARIB, April 21 (Saba) - The US-Saudi warplanes launched two airstrikes on Serwah district of Mareb overnight, a local official said Saturday.



The airstrikes targeted al-Makhdarah area in the district.



The official said the Saudi-paid mercenaries also fired artillery shells causing serious damages to citizens' houses and properties.



AF/Zak

Saba