Nine mercenaries killed in Taiz [22/أبريل/2017]



TAIZ, April 22 (Saba) - The national forces killed nine Saudi-paid mercenaries in Taiz province, a military official said Saturday.



The mercenaries were killed in different operations carried out on Friday in Salah and Jahmaliah districts.



Meanwhile, the aggression war jets launched an airstrikes on Zahari area of Mokha district, the official said. No casualties were reported from the airstrike.



AF/Zak

Saba