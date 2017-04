Army recaptures number of sites in Jawf from Saudi-paid mercenaries [22/أبريل/2017]

JAWF, Apr 22 (Saba) – The army and popular forces have managed to recapture a number of sites in al-Ghayl district of al-Jawf province from Saudi-paid mercenaries, a military official told Saba on Saturday.



The operation also secured a number of sites, including Nobah Saber in Shawak Valley in the district .



The operation left dozens of mercenaries killed and injured.





Mona M./Zak



