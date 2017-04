Three Saudi-paid mercenaries killed in Marib [22/أبريل/2017]



MARIB, Apr 22 (Saba) –Three Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed in Sniper operations by the army and popular committees on al-Mokhadara area in Serwah district of Marib province, a military official told Saba on Saturday.



The attack took place on Friday.





Mona M./Zak



saba