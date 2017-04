US-Saudi aggression coalition targets houses, farms in Sadaa [20/أبريل/2017]



SADAA, Apr 20 (Saba) – The US-Saudi aggression coalition warplanes waged raids on the house of a citizen in Baqim directorate of Sadaa province overnight, destroying it completely, a military official told Saba on Thursday.



Also the Saudi warplanes targeted Almasahaf area in the same directorate destroying many of citizens properties.



Moreover, the Saudi aggression targeted farms and public roads.





