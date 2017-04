Artillery shells groups of Saudi-paid mercenaries in al-Dhalee [20/أبريل/2017]





DHALEE, Apr 20 (Saba) - The army and popular forces fired artillery to groups of US-Saudi aggression coalition's mercenaries in Alsadreen camp in al-Dhalee province, a military official told Saba on Thursday.



The attack inflicted direct losses among the mercenaries.



Moreover, the attack resulted to the escape of mercenaries along with their military equipment.





