Yemen welcomes any Int'l peace initiative [20/أبريل/2017]



SANAA, Apr 20 (Saba) – An official of the Supreme Political Council welcomed any international position to support a political and negotiating solution in Yemen, in a statement received by Saba on Thursday.



"We welcome any international stance to support a political and negotiating solution in Yemen that preserves sovereignty and territories of the country, including the road map presented by the United

Nations and the US former foreign minister as a negotiating ground," the official said in the statement.



The official reaffirmed on Yemen's complete readiness to negotiate without preconditions, stipulating first the total and immediate stop of the air, ground and sea aggression war and lift the all-out economic siege imposed on Yemen.







AA/Zak



Saba