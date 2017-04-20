ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 20 - أبريل - 2017 الساعة 01:15:10م
قوات الجيش واللجان الشعبية تستهدف مواقع الجيش السعودي خلال الساعات الماضية
استهدفت قوات الجيش واللجان الشعبية خلال الساعات الماضية تحصينات ومواقع وتجمعات الجيش السعودي ومرتزقته في عدد من الجبهات الداخلية والحدود محققة إصابات مباشرة رداً على استمرار العدوان الغاشم بحق الشعب اليمني .
اصابات خلال مواجهات مع الاحتلال في ابو ديس شرق القدس واعتقال ثمانية فلسطينيين في الضفة
اندلعت مواجهات عنيفة بين الشبان الفلسطينيين وقوات الاحتلال الاسرائيلي فجر اليوم الخميس، في بلدة أبو ديس شرق مدينة القدس المحتلة.
تحليل عروض شراء أذون الخزانة في البنك المركزي بصنعاء
جرى اليوم في البنك المركزي اليمني بصنعاء تحليل عروض شراء أذون الخزانة التنافسية للمزاد رقم ( 993 ) بقيمة 116 ملياراً و695 مليوناً و 520 ألف ريال للآجال الثلاثة (91، 182، 364) يوماً .
سحب قرعة نصف نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا غدا
تقام قرعة الدور نصف النهائي لدوري ابطال اوروبا يوم غد الجمعة بمقر الاتحاد الأوروبي لكرة القدم “يويفا” بمدينة نيون السويسرية.
شهداء وجرحى في غارات لطيران العدوان السعودي خلال الساعات الماضية
وفاة وإصابة 28 شخصاً في حوادث مرورية خلال يومين في عدد من المحافظات
أكثر من ثمانية ملايين ريال إيرادات مكتب صناعة محافظة صنعاء خلال الربع الأول
الاحتلال يتوغل شرق البريج وسط قطاع غزة
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Yemen welcomes any Int'l peace initiative
[20/أبريل/2017]

SANAA, Apr 20 (Saba) – An official of the Supreme Political Council welcomed any international position to support a political and negotiating solution in Yemen, in a statement received by Saba on Thursday.

"We welcome any international stance to support a political and negotiating solution in Yemen that preserves sovereignty and territories of the country, including the road map presented by the United
Nations and the US former foreign minister as a negotiating ground," the official said in the statement.

The official reaffirmed on Yemen's complete readiness to negotiate without preconditions, stipulating first the total and immediate stop of the air, ground and sea aggression war and lift the all-out economic siege imposed on Yemen.



AA/Zak

Saba
