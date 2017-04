Army bombs three military vehicles, kills crew members in Taiz [20/أبريل/2017]



TAIZ, Apr 20 (Saba) – Three military vehicles of Saudi-paid mercenaries were bombed and their crew members were killed when the army and popular forces repelled attempt of to infiltrate toward Mawza'a district of Taiz province, a military official told Saba on Thursday.



Meanwhile, the aggression fighter jets waged eight strikes on the same district, the official added





AA

Saba