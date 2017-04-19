ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 20 - أبريل - 2017 الساعة 10:32:08ص
التصدي لمحاولة زحف لمرتزقة العدوان السعودي في موزع بتعز
تصدت وحدة من قوات الجيش واللجان الشعبية لمحاولة زحف لمرتزقة العدوان السعودي الأمريكي باتجاه مديرية موزع في محافظة تعز .
غوتيريس يدعو لمواجهة كوريا الشمالية
قال الامين العام للأمم المتحدة، انطونيو غوتيريس الليلة الماضية انه “يجب بذل كل الجهود” لمواجهة تهديد كوريا الشمالية وضمان أن برنامجيها النووي والصاروخي لا يشكلان تهديدا دولياً.
وزارة الثروة السمكية تعلن إغلاق موسم اصطياد الجمبري الساحلي في البحر الأحمر
أعلنت وزارة الثروة السمكية إغلاق موسم اصطياد الجمبري الساحلي بمنطقة البحر الأحمر من المياه اليمنية ابتداء من يوم 20 أبريل وحتى 1 سبتمبر 2017م.
برشلونة الإسباني يودع دوري أبطال أوروبا لكرة القدم
ودع نادي برشلونة الإسباني دوري أبطال أوروبا لكرة القدم من الدور الربع النهائي بعد تعادله مع ضيفه نادي يوفنتوس الإيطالي في مباراة الإياب صفر / صفر.
آخر الأخبار:
وفاة 16 شخصا جراء انهيارات أرضية في كولومبيا
كوريا الجنوبية تطور صواريخ مضادة للسفن أسرع من الصوت
الاثنين المقبل .. بدء المعرض الثالث للمخترعين بمشاركة 210 مخترعين وطلاب من مختلف محافظات الجمهورية
الأرصاد ينبه من موجه غبار واسع الانتشار خلال الـ 24 ساعة القادمة
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Dozens of Saudi soldiers killed in Asir
[20/أبريل/2017]

ASIR, Apr 20 (Saba) – Dozens of Saudi soldiers were killed and others wounded when the army and popular forces foiled attempts of to infiltrate toward Al Rabu'eh and Alib crossing areas in Asir province, a military official told Saba on Thursday.

the soldiers were killed when they tried moving toward that the areas in spite of the aggression warplane kept flying over the areas.

Meanwhile, the artillery of army forces shelled Al Mahdhar camp, hitting the target directly, the official added.

AA
Saba
