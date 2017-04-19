Dozens of Saudi soldiers killed in Asir [20/أبريل/2017]



ASIR, Apr 20 (Saba) – Dozens of Saudi soldiers were killed and others wounded when the army and popular forces foiled attempts of to infiltrate toward Al Rabu'eh and Alib crossing areas in Asir province, a military official told Saba on Thursday.



the soldiers were killed when they tried moving toward that the areas in spite of the aggression warplane kept flying over the areas.



Meanwhile, the artillery of army forces shelled Al Mahdhar camp, hitting the target directly, the official added.



AA

Saba