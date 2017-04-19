ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 20 - أبريل - 2017 الساعة 10:32:08ص
التصدي لمحاولة زحف لمرتزقة العدوان السعودي في موزع بتعز
تصدت وحدة من قوات الجيش واللجان الشعبية لمحاولة زحف لمرتزقة العدوان السعودي الأمريكي باتجاه مديرية موزع في محافظة تعز .
غوتيريس يدعو لمواجهة كوريا الشمالية
قال الامين العام للأمم المتحدة، انطونيو غوتيريس الليلة الماضية انه “يجب بذل كل الجهود” لمواجهة تهديد كوريا الشمالية وضمان أن برنامجيها النووي والصاروخي لا يشكلان تهديدا دولياً.
وزارة الثروة السمكية تعلن إغلاق موسم اصطياد الجمبري الساحلي في البحر الأحمر
أعلنت وزارة الثروة السمكية إغلاق موسم اصطياد الجمبري الساحلي بمنطقة البحر الأحمر من المياه اليمنية ابتداء من يوم 20 أبريل وحتى 1 سبتمبر 2017م.
برشلونة الإسباني يودع دوري أبطال أوروبا لكرة القدم
ودع نادي برشلونة الإسباني دوري أبطال أوروبا لكرة القدم من الدور الربع النهائي بعد تعادله مع ضيفه نادي يوفنتوس الإيطالي في مباراة الإياب صفر / صفر.
آخر الأخبار:
وفاة 16 شخصا جراء انهيارات أرضية في كولومبيا
كوريا الجنوبية تطور صواريخ مضادة للسفن أسرع من الصوت
الاثنين المقبل .. بدء المعرض الثالث للمخترعين بمشاركة 210 مخترعين وطلاب من مختلف محافظات الجمهورية
الأرصاد ينبه من موجه غبار واسع الانتشار خلال الـ 24 ساعة القادمة
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army shoots dead two Saudi soldiers, bombs tank in Jizan, Najran
[20/أبريل/2017]

JIZAN, Apr 20 (Saba) – The army and popular forces shot dead two Saudi soldiers and bombed a Abrams tank in Jizan and Najran provinces, a military official told Saba on Thursday.

The two soldiers were killed in Al Fataidhah military sites in Jizan and the tank was bombed by a guided missile off Al Khadhra crossing in Najran.

Moreover, the national forces shelled gatherings of Saudi soldiers in military sites of Malhamah, Al Faraidhah, Al Rabay and Al Maqatab, hitting the target directly in Jizan, the official added.


AA

Saba
