Army shoots dead two Saudi soldiers, bombs tank in Jizan, Najran [20/أبريل/2017]



JIZAN, Apr 20 (Saba) – The army and popular forces shot dead two Saudi soldiers and bombed a Abrams tank in Jizan and Najran provinces, a military official told Saba on Thursday.



The two soldiers were killed in Al Fataidhah military sites in Jizan and the tank was bombed by a guided missile off Al Khadhra crossing in Najran.



Moreover, the national forces shelled gatherings of Saudi soldiers in military sites of Malhamah, Al Faraidhah, Al Rabay and Al Maqatab, hitting the target directly in Jizan, the official added.





AA



Saba