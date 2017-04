US-Saudi aggression kills four, injures four [19/أبريل/2017] HAJJAH, April 19 (Saba) – At least four civilians were killed on Wednesday in a Saudi airstrike targeted a popular market in Hairan district of Hajjah province.



An official at the joint operations room told Saba that the US-Saudi aggression warplanes targeted a truck in the market, the raid also injured four civilians.



The US-Saudi aggression warplanes hit al-Mazraq area in Harad district in the province with an air raid.



HA



Saba