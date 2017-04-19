ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 19 - أبريل - 2017 الساعة 07:23:24م
عضو المجلس السياسي الأعلى النعيمي يدعو المنظمات الدولية لتعزيز جهودها الإنسانية في اليمن
دعا عضو المجلس السياسي الأعلى محمد صالح النعيمي المنظمات الحقوقية والإنسانية الى تعزيز جهودها الإنسانية تجاه الشعب اليمني.
بنس يقول إن واشنطن ستعمل مع حلفائها للضغط على كوريا الشمالية
قال نائب الرئيس الأمريكي مايك بنس اليوم الأربعاء، إن واشنطن ستعمل مع حلفائها والصين لممارسة ضغوط اقتصادية ودبلوماسية على كوريا الشمالية، ولكن أمريكا ستدحر أي هجوم “برد ساحق”.
وزارة الثروة السمكية تعلن إغلاق موسم اصطياد الجمبري الساحلي في البحر الأحمر
أعلنت وزارة الثروة السمكية إغلاق موسم اصطياد الجمبري الساحلي بمنطقة البحر الأحمر من المياه اليمنية ابتداء من يوم 20 أبريل وحتى 1 سبتمبر 2017م.
شعب إب يفوز على اليرموك ويتأهل لنصف نهائي بطولة كأس الوحدة
تأهل فريق شعب إب إلى نصف نهائي بطولة كأس الوحدة اليمنية لكرة القدم، إثر تغلبه على مضيفه اليرموك بهدفين مقابل هدف في اللقاء الذي جمعهما اليوم على ملعب نادي 22 مايو بصنعاء في افتتاح منافسات الجولة الرابعة من المجموعة الأولى.
آخر الأخبار:
تكريم طلاب مركز البهجة لذوي الإحتياجات الخاصة بمحافظة الحديدة
وزير الخارجية يؤكد أن اليمن مع السلام وليس الاستسلام
مجلس العموم البريطاني يوافق على إجراء انتخابات مبكرة في يونيوالقادم
مناقشة برامج الرعاية والحماية التي تقدمها منظمة رعاية الأطفال في اليمن
  Local
FM welcomes US official statements over Yemen
[19/أبريل/2017] SANA'A, April 19 (Saba) - Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf welcomed on Wednesday the recent statements by US Defense Secretary James Mattis over Yemen.
The U.S. Defense will visit a number Of aggression coalition countries against Yemen, led by kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Minister Sharaf affirmed that the position of the Supreme Political Council and the government of national salvation are calling for a just and an equitable peace of the Yemeni people

He also called for the resumption of efforts to revive the initiatives, calling for cessation of aggression and the lifting the siege against Yemen.
He also called the withdrawal of foreign forces and the cessation of all military operations in all regions of the Republic of Yemen.

The minister hoped that the American statements would reflect a true position of America and that it would not be merely a political maneuver to cover any undeclared targets for the visit or be exploited in the context of any military escalation of the Saudi aggression coalition.

Minister Sharaf also called on the Group of 18 sponsored countries for peace and settlement efforts in Yemen, including Russia and America to take swift action to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people.

HA

Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
فعالية بذكرى مرور عامين من الصمود في وجه العدوان بمديرية بني مطر
[19/أبريل/2017]
إستشهاد وإصابة ثمانية مواطنين بغارة لطيران العدوان على سوق بمديرية حيران بحجة
[19/أبريل/2017]
طيران العدوان السعودي الأمريكي يشن غارتين على مأرب
[19/أبريل/2017]
انطلاق مسيرة الخبز الشعبية الراجلة من العاصمة صنعاء إلى ميناء الحديدة
[19/أبريل/2017]
استهداف تجمعات مرتزقة العدوان في الجحملية والصلو بتعز
[18/أبريل/2017]
