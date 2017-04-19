FM welcomes US official statements over Yemen [19/أبريل/2017] SANA'A, April 19 (Saba) - Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf welcomed on Wednesday the recent statements by US Defense Secretary James Mattis over Yemen.

The U.S. Defense will visit a number Of aggression coalition countries against Yemen, led by kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



Minister Sharaf affirmed that the position of the Supreme Political Council and the government of national salvation are calling for a just and an equitable peace of the Yemeni people



He also called for the resumption of efforts to revive the initiatives, calling for cessation of aggression and the lifting the siege against Yemen.

He also called the withdrawal of foreign forces and the cessation of all military operations in all regions of the Republic of Yemen.



The minister hoped that the American statements would reflect a true position of America and that it would not be merely a political maneuver to cover any undeclared targets for the visit or be exploited in the context of any military escalation of the Saudi aggression coalition.



Minister Sharaf also called on the Group of 18 sponsored countries for peace and settlement efforts in Yemen, including Russia and America to take swift action to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people.



HA



Saba