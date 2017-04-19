ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 19 - أبريل - 2017 الساعة 01:23:23م
رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى يعزي في وفاة العميد الركن حسين صالح خيران
بعث الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى برقية عزاء ومواساة إلى أسرة الفقيد العميد الركن حسين صالح ناجي خيران مدير عام العمليات والسيطرة بوزارة الداخلية الذي وافاه الأجل عن عمر ناهز الـ 57 عاما .
بنس يقول إن واشنطن ستعمل مع حلفائها للضغط على كوريا الشمالية
قال نائب الرئيس الأمريكي مايك بنس اليوم الأربعاء، إن واشنطن ستعمل مع حلفائها والصين لممارسة ضغوط اقتصادية ودبلوماسية على كوريا الشمالية، ولكن أمريكا ستدحر أي هجوم “برد ساحق”.
النفط مستقر بعد تصريحات الأمين العام لأوبك
شهدت أسعار النفط اليوم الأربعاء استقرارا بعدما قالت منظمة البلدان المصدرة للبترول (أوبك) إنها ملتزمة بتقليص تخمة المعروض في الأسواق العالمية التي تعاني منها السوق منذ عام 2014 على الرغم من أن زيادة الإنتاج والمخزونات في الولايات المتحدة ما زالت تضغط على ا
دوري أبطال أوروبا : ريال مدريد يتأهل للدور قبل النهائي
تأهل فريق ريال مدريد الإسباني إلى الدور قبل النهائي لدوري أبطال أوروبا لكرة القدم بعد فوزه على نظيره بايرن ميونيخ الألماني بأربعة أهداف مقابل هدفين خلال مواجهتهما مساء أمس على ملعب “سانتياجو برنابيو” في إياب الدور ربع النهائي لدوري الأبطال .
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army repelled mercenaries' moving in al-Nar mountain, Taiz
[19/أبريل/2017]

TAIZ, Apr 19 (Saba ) - The army and popular committees pushed back moving by Saudi-paid mercenaries toward Al-Nar mountain in Taiz Governorate, a military official told Saba on Wednesday.

The mercenaries' attempt was covered by intense air cover from the aggression coalition warplanes and bombardment from the battleships, said the official.

The aggression coalition launched more than 25 air raids on al-Nar mountain during their mercenaries' failed attempt.


Baseema Absi/Zak
Saba
