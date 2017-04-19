Army repelled mercenaries' moving in al-Nar mountain, Taiz [19/أبريل/2017]



TAIZ, Apr 19 (Saba ) - The army and popular committees pushed back moving by Saudi-paid mercenaries toward Al-Nar mountain in Taiz Governorate, a military official told Saba on Wednesday.



The mercenaries' attempt was covered by intense air cover from the aggression coalition warplanes and bombardment from the battleships, said the official.



The aggression coalition launched more than 25 air raids on al-Nar mountain during their mercenaries' failed attempt.





Baseema Absi/Zak

Saba